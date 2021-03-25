MANY churchgoers across Tyrone and Mid-Ulster are looking forward to the imminent return of in-building worship.

However, some churches in the district have already welcomed members through their doors and resumed in-person services – with all the necessary Covid mitigations in place.

While the four main denominations have announced their plans to resume indoor public worship in time for Easter some Free Presbyterian congregations began holding in-person meetings and services earlier this month.



