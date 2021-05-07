Cloughcor pupils help launch 'Take Action Make Change' book

PUPILS at St Mary's Primary School, Cloughcor, were delighted to host the launch of a very special book recently.

The school was selected as the setting for the unveiling of the 'Take Action Make Change' book which was compiled by a group of young people from Melmount Community Forum.

Principal Andrea Devine explained: "I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Melmount Community Forum for selecting St Mary’s PS, Cloughcor, to launch the 'Take Action Make Change' book.

"This is a free resource wherein a group of young people from Melmount Community Forum came up with the idea of designing a book which would meet the needs of our young people.

"Funding was applied for, the individuals in question were successful in their application.

"The book itself looks at online safety and the importance of staying safe, keeping friends.

"It is an interactive resource and looks at five steps of looking after their mental health. It encourages recycling at home and gives an insight into different cultures and how young people can improve/respect the community they live in."

The school head added: "St Mary’s PS Cloughcor is very glad to launch this book and sincere thanks to Ivan Barr, Melmount Community Forum, Dominic Bonner, Youth Action NI and Annmarie Barr Hegarty, our PDMU co-ordinator for giving us this opportunity.

"In the current climate we need to help and support young people in our community and this book will enable our pupils to think about others, their actions and how they can do it."