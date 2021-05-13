Kind-hearted Jenny loses her lovely long locks to help others

MOST young girls love having long hair and so did Jenny Preston, but the kind-hearted and brave little schoolgirl was willing to give away much of her lovely hair to help others.

The five-year-old recently donated her beloved locks to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

As well as donating her hair, she has also raised over £1,700 for the charity thanks to kind donations on a fundraising page.

Jenny, a pupil of Artigarvan Primary School, underwent 'the big chop' last month and had 12 inches of her beautiful hair cut off.

"Our little daughter Jenny is 5 years-old and has a fantastic amount of gorgeous blonde hair," proud mum Alison said.

"I once suggested that we grow it to get it cut and donate it to make wigs for children who are sick. Jenny agreed to this and thought it was a very special idea.

"She had never once doubted or changed her mind and due to the COVID restrictions we couldn’t get to a hairdresser until now.

"This allowed Jenny’s hair to grow even more so she has been able to donate a whopping 12 inches of her hair!"

Alison, dad Alastair, big brother Max and all her family and friends are extremely proud of Jenny's bravery and generosity.

"We are very proud of Jenny for deciding to do this as we know every little girl dreams of being like Repunzel but her bravery to cut off her hair to help little children find their smile is incredible," Alison continued.

"The big day was Saturday, April 24 and Sharon Loughlin from Scissorhands did the task of cutting off her hair.

"Both of us as parents and her big brother Max, stood watching with pride as our little girl showed bravery and courage as all 12 inches was cut off.

"Jenny is loving having shorter hair and it is much easier managed in the mornings.

"Through her JustGiving page she has managed to raise over £1,700 and we want to thank each and every person who has donated.

"We are so grateful for every single donation towards this charity and proud that we can help children who are less fortunate and battling illnesses.

"If this encourages anyone to help The Little Princess Trust by money donations or hair donations please go for it. Every little bit will help.

"What an amazing charity and we are filled with pride and thankfulness that our daughter Jenny has been part of it."

To find out more about the work of the Little Princess Trust or to become involved in fundraising, visit:

https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/