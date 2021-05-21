£52,000 funding boost for Springhill community group

A LOCAL community group is celebrating after being awarded over £50,000 in funding.

Springhill Area and Residents Youth Association (SPARYA) says the money will be used to fund a number of projects for the area's youth over the next two years.

The funding - £52,000 in total - from The National Lottery Community Fund is for a wide range of activities such as junior and senior youth projects, a summer project and a youth worker role, secured for two years.

SPARYA project co-ordinator, Brian McNamee explained: "The funding has been secured through The National Lottery Community Fund and the Empowering Young People Grant.

"This project will help young people to have the skills they need for the future, have better relationships with their support networks and communities, and/or have improved health and wellbeing."

Mr McNamee said the funding will directly benefit people aged five to 18-years-old for the next two years and will "greatly benefit" the young people of springhill and Strabane.

"We currently have 120 young people directly involved with our youth project and will be starting our summer scheme preparation very soon.

"This year's summer project will run four weeks of July and will be fully funded through the funding," he said.

"We would like to take this time to thank Lorraine Gallen for making the process worthwhile and we look forward to welcoming her to our centre in the near future.

"We would also like to thank Calata and Christopher for their kind words on our application.

"This grant will run now until May 2023."