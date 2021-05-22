Car wash raises funds for school playground equipment

A CHARITY car wash has raised £1,000 in support of St Mary's Primary School in Strabane.

The event was organised by the school's Parent, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA) and despite the inclement weather, scores of people turned out in support.

A spokesperson for the group said: "What a fantastic turn out, the support was unbelievable!

"A big thanks to everyone who came out to the car wash and for your very generous donations.

"We would like to thank especially Matthew Tracey from Asda (Strabane) for the buckets and sponges, Haughey's Costcutter for donating the lovely sandwiches, Damian Sharkey for the beautiful scones, Fiona Elliott for loan of the mascot costumes, Paul Ward from Auto Gleam for the air fresheners and P4t Designs for the fabulous banners. Your support is very much appreciated.

"The grand total raised was £1,000. This will be used to purchase playground equipment so that every class will have their own set.

"Lastly but by no means least, a massive thanks also to all the volunteers who came out to help. It wouldn't have been possible without you."