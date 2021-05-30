National Lottery funding awarded to Strabane and disrict groups

THE National Lottery Community Fund has announced funding to groups in the Strabane area to improve health and wellbeing and tackle local issues as we recover from the pandemic.

Sion Mills Community Forum has been awarded a £9,400 grant to run a fishing programme for 90 young people and men from the area.

The project will provide an opportunity for people to safely connect with others through an outdoor socially distanced activity, make new friends and increase their confidence.

Andy Patton, vice chair of the Forum said: “We thank you most sincerely for our grant that will allow us to deliver Mental Health and Wellbeing Projects over these coming months.”

One of the other groups funded is Derg Valley Arts and Leisure Group.

The Castlederg group is using a £8,550 grant to buy equipment and create a pottery shed for older people in the area to use.

This will allow the older people to use their creativity skills and produce something they are proud of.

A spokesperson for the group said: “People are all looking forward to using the pottery shed and creating their own unique items.

"The funding will enable older people in the local community to participate in something new and help get them socialising again within the COVID regulations."

Also receiving funding in the area is Castlederg Childcare Services Ltd, Sigersons GAA, and St Mary's Primary School Parent Teacher and Friends Association.

National Lottery players raise around £30 million every week across the UK for good causes like these.

The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities to make a big difference.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re delighted to announce funding to organisations across Northern Ireland.

"From the very smallest to the largest, these projects are using National Lottery money in different ways to support people of all ages, families and diverse communities to re-build and re-connect.

"We support charities, community groups, and people with great ideas – large or small.

"We want to talk to anyone who has an idea or wants more information on funding to support their community. National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is making such a difference.”

For more information on funding from The National Lottery Community Fund visit:

www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/

funding/northern-ireland.