Plenty to enjoy as Strabane's Alley Theatre reopens to public

STRABANE's Alley Theatre has reopened to the public following the easing of restrictions.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney, visited the venue to hear more about the COVID-19 safety measures in place, and about the exhibitions and attractions available for visitors.

an exhibition on Brian O'Nolan, known as Flann O'Brien, has opened which brings together some of the museum collections relating to the Strabane man. It gives a glimpse of the importance of his life as a novelist, playwright and satirist and highlights how he came to be considered as one of the major literary figures in twentieth century Irish literature.

There is also another exhibition on show titled 'Loving Life' which is a beautiful collection of both watercolour paintings and hand embroidered pieces created by Strabane native Pauline Norry.

Other services available within the Alley Theatre include the Strabane Visitor Information Centre, Box Office and Studio 1 Craft Collective.

Alongside the Alley Theatre, council's Tower Museum and the Guildhall have also reopened.

Mayor Brian Tierney said he was delighted to see the buildings reopen to the public and encouraged everyone to pay a visit.

"I'm really delighted that we are now in a place where we are able to reopen the Tower Museum, the Guildhall and the Alley Theatre which all play a big role in our local history and culture scene," he said.

"All three have fantastic exhibitions, displays and artefacts and I would encourage everyone, be it with your family or with a group of friends, to pay a visit.

"We are so fortunate to have these facilities on our own doorsteps and I think there's a lot of locals, myself included, who could definitely learn a few things from visiting that we never knew before.

"I want to thank our council officers who, even during the lockdown period, continued to run a fantastic programme of talks and exhibitions virtually, and there is still a wide range of content online for the public to enjoy.

"The team have also been working extremely hard to refresh the exhibitions within our facilities and to ensure all the measures are in place to safely welcome visitors back so why not pop in."

The Alley Theatre is open from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.