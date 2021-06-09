GCSE student is Dromore's answer to Alan Titchmarsh

A DROMORE High School student has put his free time to use by developing his very own business, specialising in garden design.

Not only is year 11 pupil Charlie Young currently preparing for his GSCEs, but he has also set up his own small business and is donating 15 per cent of his profits to the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

In addition to studying for his exams, Charlie has been managing NI Designs, where he designs gardens for both private clients and landscape contractors.

The young entrepreneur says the idea came about by accident when he helped his mother to design her own garden. This suggestion was inspired by his long-term interest in designs and architecture.

The 15-year-old has also had previous experience with assisting his father in garden renovations.

He says: “I've helped my father renovate gardens in the past, and that's helped me to understand the thought process behind designing.

“I think it's fair to say I have a lot of experience for someone my age in this line of work.”

The student says he has always had an interest in gardening from a young age and it was during family outings when he started to develop an appreciation for the effort and attention to detail that went in to designing gardens.

He added: “I would go for walks with my grandparents in beautiful places and see the most beautiful of flowers and gardens.

“When I assisted my grandparents with the maintenance of their garden, I made sure to include a wide variety of flowers and trees.”

After successfully creating the perfect space for his mother, Charlie decided to advertise his services on Facebook. When this venture went on to be a hit, he decided to create a page for his business.

As for his decision to contribute a percentage of his profits to the Bone Cancer Research Trust, Charlie says he wanted to help once he read a post about the charity's work online.

In addition to his donations from NI Designs, he is also participating in a cycling marathon.

He says: “For this fundraiser I'm required to cycle 500 miles in the month of June and being the ambitious cyclist I am, I decided to take the challenge on.

“I want to help people who are suffering with a very serious illness.”

Since setting up his business page, Charlie has received an overwhelmingly positive response with many customers leaving reviews thanking him for his exceptional service.

The teaching staff and his fellow pupils at Dromore High School have also been showing their support for the business venture.

Charlie says: I had mostly kept quiet about NI Designs until recently, when I mentioned it to my LLW (Learning for Life and Work) teacher during a discussion about entrepreneurship.

“After that, the school shared a post about the business and since then I've had lots of support from teachers and other students.”

For now, Charlie is continuing to take appointments for consultations from potential customers and also helping with the maintenance of his mother's garden and his grandparent's garden.

His NI Designs business page can be found on Facebook @NorthernIrelandDESIGNS. You can also contact him on 07922487010 or via email at ulsterdesigns@gmail.com

He explained the overall goal behind his business, saying: “The purpose of NI Designs is to help people get the dream garden they've always wanted.”