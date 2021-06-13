Embrace something new at the Alley Theatre and Strabane Visitor Information Centre

THE wait is over and the Alley Theatre and Strabane Visitor Information Centre is now open to the public just in time for the summer months.

Strabane’s hub of culture is partially reopened in line with COVID-19 restrictions with the following services available: Box Office/ Strabane Visitor Information Centre, Studio 1 Craft Collective and the gallery featuring two exhibitions.

Open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4.30pm, call in and view two of the theatre's current exhibition: ‘Loving Life’ by Strabane’s very own Pauline Norry.

A beautiful collection of both watercolour paintings and hand embroidered pieces and features themes of family, history, landscape and nature.

The second exhibition is ‘An Introduction to Flann O’Brien, A Man of Mystery'.

This exhibition celebrates the life and works of local writer, Brian O’Nolan (Brian O’Nuállain).

Better known by his pen names of Flann O’Brien and Myles Na Gopaleen, he was a novelist, playwright and satirist and is considered as one of the major literary figures in twentieth century Irish literature.

Also opening on June 21 is the 'The /Lost Childhood/’ exhibition which tells the stories of the children and young people who lost their lives in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area during the conflict

A theatre spokesperson continued: "Looking for a gift or maybe to treat yourself?

"Buy handmade and local at Studio 1 Craft Collective located in our foyer.

"A beautiful range of handmade crafts including women’s and men’s jewellery, handcrafted pens, prints, baby gifts, scented candles, sculptures and lots more are all available to buy.

"Call in and browse the selection with gifts perfect for Father’s Day or end of year teachers gifts.

"Our friendly visitor information staff can assist you with all your ‘staycation’ needs.

"Our Visitor Centre has offers a wide range of information and services on accommodation, events, travel and transport, activities, attractions and much more.

"Tickets for Autumn shows are now available from our Box Office or online including Neil Delamere, Colin Murphy, Ulster Orchestra, 'Sorry For Your Loss', A Christmas Country Show and more.

"In the meantime we have a selection of shows on our Facebook page: @thealleytheatre."

Coming up this June is the very best of local singer/songwriters in the ‘Vaccine Sessions’ a weekly music gig starting on the June 26 at 9pm.

Artists include Gav Kelly, Darren Doherty, Without Willow, Glenn Rouse and lots more.

Also every Friday night join the Alley Theatre at 9pm for a performance by Mickey Joe Harte and every Sunday night at 8pm with Music to Your Ears Group.

For more information on services and safety measures contact the Alley Theatre on 028 71384444 or visit www.alley-theatre.com