Knockavoe say a big 'thank-you' to Scallywags

A LOCAL school has taken receipt of props from a local puppet performance art company.

Paul McNulty of Scallywags Puppets in Strabane recently retired and donated all of his props and equipment to Knockavoe School in Strabane.

A spokesperson said: "We look forward to seeing some of the school's productions."

Paul was Scallywags for over 20 years and put a lot of work into delivering many diverse shows to the local community - tackling issues such as bullying to local schoolchildren.

"Many children grew up watching Paul's shows throughout different celebratory events in Strabane and it will be sad to see the end of this era.

"Many thanks Paul for all the good memories," a school spokesperson added.