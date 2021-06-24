Creative women's hub opens in Donemana

A NEW creative women's hub has opened in Donemana with the aim of providing a little haven for local ladies.

Have you lost a bit of sparkle over the last year of lockdown? If so, The Coup is for you.

The Coup is an elegant comfortable space with sofas, lovely things and resources to help women over the age of 16.

At the beginning of lockdown two friends, Susan Thomas and Christine Fulton who were inspired by the global Men's Shed organisation, decided to turn a former shop in the centre of the village into a creative women’s hub.

This they did themselves and now The Coup is ready for all women in the area, community-wide, to call in have a cuppa and connect with others and relax.

"The Coup ‘where all the chicks hang out’ is set out and equipped with a craft and sewing space, library and reading area, contemporary up-cycled kitchen, DIY multi-use studio plus outside patio-style garden," the pair said.

"It offers support and boundless opportunities for women to use the facilities and gain new ideas or insights into their own capabilities or simply find a haven of calm to escape to.

"The Coup's purpose is to help lift people's spirits and boost morale by sharing some craic and inviting women to engage in social, creative and practical activities at their own pace.

"At this time we offer all manner of crafts form crochet and knitting to paper craft and painting, sewing and making facilities to work on indoor and outdoor projects, ways for up-cycling furniture plus advise and support on all manner of home projects.

"We hope to offer classes in cookery, DIY, fitness and well-being and much more, as is requested.

"Previous to this pandemic there existed scarce new thinking or resources available to promote family and community well-being.

"Today new approaches are even more vital, especially when what we have all been going through is factored in.

"Within the spaciousness of the Coup we are breaking new ground and sowing seeds of self reliance, opportunity and accomplishment for all.

"By offering practical support individually and within an ongoing program of events and mini-projects, The Coup hopes to encourage women to bring out their own talents and interests.

"You can’t put a price on happiness but the craic will be 90!"

The centre hosted an open day on Saturday with refreshments, stalls and raffles available.

For more details, search 'The COUP' on Facebook.

* See next week's edition for full feature on The Coup including photographs of the open day which was also attended by newly-elected Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Wrake.