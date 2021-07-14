Enjoy the sights and sounds of Summer in the North West with new website and app

DERRY City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council have joined forces to produce an online guide and app of things to do and see in the North West region this summer.

Summer in the North West aims to offer visitors and locals alike a convenient and joined up way to enjoy the sights and activities the region has to offer.

Whether it's arts, adventure, shopping or activities for the kids that you're after, the website and app programme of event will make it easy to see where is open and what's happening and plan your days out this summer.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, welcomed the initiative.

"Summer in the North West aims to offer a joined up platform to make it easier for families and friends to try something different, go somewhere new or see something different in the region," he said.

"We are one of the most diverse regions on the island boasting a host of outstanding natural escapes and vibrant cultural experiences.

"With the Walled City of Derry, Sperrins, Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route all on our doorstep, you'll never be short of an epic view or a tranquil spot to get away from it all.

"Maybe you'll find yourself trekking with alpacas at the Wild Alpaca Way, kayaking at midnight, wandering the Cathedral Quarter Antiques and Vintage Trail or taking in a leisurely lunch after a gallery visit."

As part of the Summer in the North West programme, local arts and festival groups are offering a broad range of outdoor activity including four new outdoor shows from In Your Space Circus and Echo Echo which will tour the North West through July and August, making 24 surprise appearances in towns and villages in the Derg and Donegal.

Rachel Melaugh from In Your Space Circus explained more: "In Your Space Circus are delighted to be getting out and about this summer and bringing some socially distanced, safe and fun street theatre to local audiences.

"We'll be popping up with some of the best of Irish Circus, spreading the love with our Trippy Hippies and our Olympic goddesses - The Land Syncro Swim team will be back with their brand new show 'The Big Splash' - making serious concrete waves.

"You won't want to miss it, we are thrilled and so grateful to have been given the opportunity to develop new work in such a challenging time for the arts and we are so looking forward to taking to the streets again."

John Kerr, Arts and Culture officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, added: "These summer commissions are an initiative of the NW Audience Development project delivered in partnership by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council and approved for delivery by the North West Regional Development Group (NWRDG) in conjunction with and supported by the Executive Office and the Irish government.

"This promises to be a lot of fun and supports our aim of supporting delivery across wider areas and connecting with new audiences."

Galleries, museums, libraries and cultural venues are open and offering special children and family programmes and activities.

Void Gallery in the city will host regular Curiosity Clubs and art camps, young visitors to Donegal County Museum can avail of the Museum Detective backpacks crammed full of activities and fun, Studio 2 in Derry is offering a host of summer camps and events for all ages.

The Reconnect Summer Programme for Adults with Learning Disabilities, their families and carers will run events in the Foyle Arena, Alley Theatre and Derg Valley Leisure Centre all delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council Access and Inclusion programme

Listings will be regularly updated as more great events for families are confirmed throughout the summer.

Events are a mix of paid and free entry, please check listings for pricing, suitability, access and booking.

For more details and links to individual programmes, opening times, booking and access information to make your summer story visit www.summernorthwest.com

Download the App for your handy guide, available now by searching What's On Derry Strabane in the Apple or Google Play store.

Follow @WhatsOnDS on social media and share your #SummerStories.