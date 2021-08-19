Castlederg Open garden event raises £3,500 for Cancer Research UK

AN Open Garden event held in Castlederg for Cancer Research UK has raised £3,500.

The event, which took place on Saturday, June 26, saw Milton Porter, chairperson of Castlederg Committee of Cancer Research UK, opening his beautifully manicured garden to the public.

Mr Porter, along with committee members, extended their thanks to the Castlederg and the wider community for their support.

A spokesperson said: "We were very grateful to Adele, events manager for the area who travelled from Portrush to support this fundraising event. £3,500 has been raised to date from this event which is remarkable.

"With COVID-19 restrictions the Castlederg Committee of Cancer Research UK have been unable to fundraise in the usual way but this has given us some encouragement.

"The committee is striving to meet the £1m mark after over 50 years of fundraising. Together we can beat cancer."