Open golf competition in aid of Marie Curie

A TREMENDOUS day was had by all at the Marie Curie Four Ball Waltz fundraiser in memory of Mabel Allen at Newtownstewart Golf Club.

"The Allen family would like to thank all the sponsors and those who helped organise everything for this very worthy charity," a spokesperson said.

"A big thank you also to all those who donated and also to Newtownstewart Golf Club for hosting the event. An amazing amount of £3,232 was raised."

Results: First prize with a score of 131, Geoff Nixon, Mr President Roy Kee, Alan McFarland and Norman Hall, second prize with a score of 124, Christine Lynch, John Lynch, Margaret Duddy and Gaye Lyons and third prize with a score of 115, Claire Nixon, Joyce Thompson, Sharon McMoran and Caroline Verner.

Front Nine with a score of 60, Anne McGrath, B Menagh, S Anderson and T Monteith (Omagh), back nine with a score of 57, Gerarda Fitzpatrick, Danny Ball, Marietta Boardman and David Smyth and visitors prize went to Anne Sweeney, Clara McNeill, Cath McGowan and Jo Stewart.