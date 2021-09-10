Local community centre hosts cancer awareness sessions

FOUNTAIN Street Community Development Association via its Neighbourhood Renewal Project funded by the Department for Communities hosted two cancer awareness sessions at their centre last week for males and females.

Project co-ordinator Aodhán Harkin said: "The events were hosted in partnership with the Pink Ladies/Panthers who are based in Derry but who operate an outreach programme in Strabane.

"Warmest thanks to all those who attended the very informative sessions.

"It's hoped to host further health awareness events at the centre in the coming months and would encourage participation in such.

"A special word of thanks to Martin and Michelle from the Pink Ladies/Panthers who kindly facilitated the sessions held last week."