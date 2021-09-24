Town 'Comes Together Again' for Culture Night

THERE was a fine array of talent on display on Friday night as artists and performers showcased their skills as part of Culture Night 2021 at the Alley Theatre.

This year's theme was 'Come Together Again' and it certainly was an opportunity for people to get together in the socially distanced venue to share the thrill of live performance once again.

Many people attended the packed programme of events and activities which included live performances from local musicians and a painting masterclass by Rozália Régerné Sörös.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said it was fantastic to see audiences enjoying the unique experience of live performance.

"This has been a very difficult time for the arts and cultural sector, and it will take some time for the industry to recover to pre-pandemic levels," he said.

"Events like Culture Night offer a platform for artists to showcase their work and re-engage with audiences once again, in safe and relaxed surroundings.

"I want to congratulate all those who took part, both the organisers and performers, for coming up with this exciting medley of cultural experiences and the opportunity to 'Come Together Again'."