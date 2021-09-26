Sollus dancers receive Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

IT was a long-awaited day of celebration for the Sollus Highland Dancers on Sunday.

The Bready-based group were honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service - the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK - last year.

They group, who deliver highland dance tuition throughout the west of Ulster and strive to create opportunities for young people through performance, competition and accredited exams, were delighted to be accorded the accolade at a special event on the grounds of Bready Jubilee Primary School.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic the formal presentation event was delayed but on Sunday, the group were finally presented with the accolade when Robert Scott, Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone, attended the celebratory fun day event.

Sollus is made up of volunteers who are dedicated to working for everyone in their local communities.

The group is one of 16 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award in Northern Ireland.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities and was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Sollus dance teacher, Georgina Kee-McCarter, said the award is testament to the dancers and team of volunteers at Sollus.

"I am so truly grateful to all the volunteers who tirelessly support our work and my crazy ideas.

"This is the most amazing tribute to their hard work and commitment," she said.

