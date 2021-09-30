New hotels fuel major career opportunities at Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group announced that its exciting pipeline of new and expanding hotels are creating major career opportunities across its Maldron and Clayton hotels.

As Ireland’s largest hotel operator, the group has over 45 hotels across Ireland and the UK situated in prime locations, with 11 new builds in the offing also fuelling significant job opportunities and progression.

The new positions come as the group’s latest financial results reveal strong performance over the summer months. Encouraging occupancy levels are further driving the need for new recruits, as well as providing exciting opportunities for those already working with the company.

From budding baristas to bartenders, sous chefs and chef de partie’s, as well as spa therapists, accommodation assistants, receptionists, fitness instructors, porters, marketing, sales and accountancy roles, the hotel group is serving up a full range of flexible roles with stand-out benefit packages.

Dalata has also reached a significant milestone as it delivered a total of 150,000 training courses to its employees over the last 18 months despite lockdowns. All new recruits are automatically enrolled in the award-winning Dalata Academy with extensive opportunities to grow their skills and careers.

Despite the impact of lockdown on the entire hospitality industry, Dalata continued its commitment to invest in its people. As many as 91% of Dalata team members felt there was “good training and development opportunities through the pandemic”.

Earlier this year Dalata was named one of the Best Places to Work in Hospitality by The Caterer, the leading magazine for hospitality professionals, and was the only Irish founded company to make the list.

The Dalata Academy gives all team members the opportunity to develop skills and complete reputable courses. It offers individual fast-track career paths, as well as recognised qualifications designed to stand out on CVs. Shorter courses include subjects such as time-management and people management skills.

Commenting on the major career opportunities, Dermot Crowley, Dalata CEO Designate said, “Career progression and training is in our DNA at Dalata. We decided early in the pandemic that we needed to retain and protect our core teams. Those teams have been critical in the smooth re-opening of our hotels to all guests over the last four months.

“It was fantastic to see the uptake in our Academy development programme, online courses and remote training over the last 18 months, with many of our staff engaging, upskilling and continuing their learning with Dalata despite our hotels being closed.

“As travel opens up further around the world, we look forward to welcoming back international guests to our hotels in greater numbers. Hospitality is all about people and as our hotels get busier, there is no better time to join Dalata. We are committed to taking care of all our people and providing exciting career opportunities as well. We have opportunities across a range of disciplines across our portfolio in Ireland and the UK. We look forward to welcoming new people to our teams.”

Employees can also enjoy added benefits like a free meal while working, discounted gym membership for them and their family, discounted health insurance and a bonus if they refer a friend.

For travel enthusiasts, colleagues can also work and transfer to various locations and also avail of discounted stays across every hotel. Health and safety protocols were also introduced throughout all hotels last year, accredited by Bureau Veritas, aligned to the Dalata Keep Safe Programme.

There are available positions in Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Belfast, Galway, Wexford, Derry, Sligo, Portlaoise, London, Cambridge, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Leeds and Cardiff.

Core opening teams are being appointed for the new hotels across the group with many from within the company being promoted and availing of the newly created positions.

You can search for available positions per region or role type via careers.dalatahotelgroup.com or contact 01 2069400 & ask for careers for more information.