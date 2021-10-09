Strabane gears up for a Halloween to remember

PLANS are afoot for a celebration to remember with the launch of a vibrant programme of fun filled activities in Strabane this Halloween.

From 'terror-ific' trails to spooky scarecrows, there will be a whole host of events taking place across a range of venues.

The programme is part of the wider Halloween celebrations which this year takes in locations across the city, Strabane and Donegal engaging audiences right across the North West.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, was in Strabane to launch the programme and said he was delighted to see the return of the festivities following last year's lockdown.

"I know everyone is thrilled this year at the prospect of being able to get out once again to celebrate the occasions that we all enjoy," he said.

"The festival and events team have been working closely with the local businesses and community groups in and around Strabane to make sure that this year's events are delivered safely and responsibly.

"There are lots of things to do and see out and about with plenty of outdoor highlights including the return of the hugely popular Hay Sculpture Trail, pick your own pumpkin patches and the scarecrow trail.

"Or why not pay a visit to the Lost World if you dare? I hope everyone is already planning their costumes and looking forward to the celebrations."

As the four-week countdown to Halloween begins, festival and events manager with council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said there was much to look forward to.

"It's been so exciting preparing for this year's Halloween festivities as we know there is such a sense of anticipation. she said.

"There will be plenty of activities throughout the city and district for all ages to enjoy and we are encouraging people to visit the various locations through Strabane, Derry and Donegal over the three days to enjoy the full experience.

"We're particularly delighted to be able to stage the annual fireworks display this year - people in Derry and Strabane love a good fireworks display, so it will be the highlight of the event."

All the fun begins on Friday, October 29 culminating in the fireworks display on Sunday, October 31 at 7pm.

You can find out more about all the activities taking place in Strabane at derryhalloween.com/whats-on-strabane/