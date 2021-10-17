Artigarvan PS 'Super Secretary' retires

FOR the best part of two decades, Sandra McSparron has been Artigarvan Primary School's 'Super Secretary'.

But now, after 18 years of dedicated service she has bade a fond farewell to the school community.

To mark the occasion, pupils and staff recently held a special outdoor assembly to thank Sandra for her 18 years.

A school spokesperson said: "The boys and girls performed some lovely poems and songs/rhymes all about the wonderful things Sandra does around school.

"In June parents were so generous and sent in money donations towards Sandra’s retirement gift.

"Mya and Zac very proudly presented Sandra with her gifts from everyone at Artigarvan Primary School.

"Some past colleagues joined Sandra for her special assembly.”

Wishing Sandra a happy retirement, the spokesperson added: "Everyone at Artigarvan Primary School would like to wish Sandra a long and healthy retirement and thank her for her dedication and hard work over the past 18 years."