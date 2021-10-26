Community groups unite for series of Halloween events

COMMUNITY groups in Strabane have come together to offer families a range of Halloween events to suit all little ghouls and ghosts.

The five groups; Strabane Health Improvement Project, Fountain Street Community Development Association, Lisnafin/Ardnalee/Trust Community Association, Strabane Community Project and Strabane Community Unemployed Group, have all united to offer some Halloween-themed fun.

The groups and their teams of volunteers are now busy putting the finishing touches to the events which range from a Spooktacular Art Camp, Halloween Creepy Camp, a Haunted Allotment Walk Through and Installation of Light event.

Jarlath McNulty, project manager at SHIP, one of the participating groups, explained: "The community groups all got together because we thought we needed a bit more in Strabane this year for Halloween, given the year we've had with COVID.

"The five organisations came together and we had a discussion around what we could offer; Fountain Street, Lisnafin, Strabane Unemployed Resource Centre, Strabane Community Project and ourselves.

"We decided that we would put on a series of interlinked and community run Halloween events as one project.

"Fountain Street are doing the 'Creepy Camp' which includes a movie night while ourselves and Strabane Community Project are running the Halloween walk through event - the two are interlinked.

"Arts and craft classes are running in Lisnafin and Strabane Unemployed Resource Centre."

At SHIP's allotment site at lower Ballycolman, the event aimed at primary school children will see some fangtastic fun with a skeleton's party, pumpkin ghouls, a witches cave and creepy allotment cemetery.

This will be mirrored at Strabane Community Project's allotment site at Barrack Street.

"We will see how we all interact together and then hopefully, it's a stepping stone for every year to build on," Mr McNulty added.

"It's a joint community event with people coming together for the benefit of the community.

"Ninety per cent of partnership work is people working together, not talking about it, but working together for the betterment of the town."

The events are mainly being funded by the groups themselves.

"There is limited funding coming in to support these events and the groups are doing the best they can under very difficult circumstances," he continued..

"There's literally hundreds of hours of volunteers time going into making this happen.

"It's a bit of light-hearted family fun and we hope the community supports the events."

Contact each of the community venues for further details on the events they are running or search the organisations on Facebook.

Details are also available online:derryhalloween.com/whats-on-strabane/