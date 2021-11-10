'Strabanta Cause' returns to help those less fortunate this Christmas

THE Strabanta Cause Toy Appeal is back!

The festive gift appeal has been relaunched in the town this week to help alleviate the burden on hard pressed families this Christmas.

‘The Strabanter' page on Facebook, set-up by childhood friends Anthony Duffy and Ronan Boyle, is asking locals to dig deep to help make Christmas special for others this year.

With families struggling this year due to the pandemic, the loss of jobs and increasing prices of food, fuel, electric and gas - in some cases doubling in price - the kind-hearted pair believe it makes sense to bring back the appeal that was so successful in the past.

This year the Strabanter boys are teaming up with Strabane councillor, Raymond Barr, Ursula Doherty from Strabane Community Project, Ballycolman Community Centre and Include Youth, in a bid to bring a little festive cheer to families in need this Christmas.

Ronan explained: "We are appealing to local businesses, store and shop owners to help us this year.

"Our plan is to have donation point at the front of shops around Strabane and surrounding villages so people can donate toys or gift cards.

"We are only looking for new toys or gift vouchers.

“We are steering away from cash donations if possible.

"Working with Strabane Community Project and Social Services we will be able to identify families in need.

"Coupled with this, we are also going to try and support local families that may be struggling this time of year."

The initiaive will be conducted via messenger either to councillor Barr's Facebook page or to the Strabanter Facebook page.

"We will keep all family information confidential. We can deliver to your door or have a pickup point to ensure privacy," Ronan added.

"We will ensure that all toys and gifts go directly to children in our area.

"We will be totally transparent every step of the way and we will publish a report when we are complete.

"So if you see a wee basket for the Toy Appeal in your local shop or store, please donate.

"Let’s pull together for our own community."