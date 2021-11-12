National Lottery funding boost for local organisations

THE National Lottery Community Fund has announced £1.5 million of funding to projects in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

This is part of an announcement of £5 million of National Lottery funding to 89 groups across Northern Ireland.

Among the local organisations receiving funding is Dennett Valley She Shed, which is based in Donemana.

The group has been awarded a £9,616 grant to carry out minor refurbishment, buy equipment and organise a programme of activities for their members.

This will allow them to accommodate more members, make the facilities safe for people with mobility issues, and create more appropriate space for women to meet to develop their skills.

Elsewhere, Derry and Raphoe Mothers’ Union is using an £8,431 grant to increase their connection with their members through a newsletter which will include information of support available across the community and activities.

They will also send them a small gift to help lift their spirits and make them feel valued.

Also receiving funding in the area are Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, City of Derry Rugby Football Club, COS for Autism Families, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership Limited, Leafair Community Association Ltd, North & West Taxi Proprietors Limited and REACH Across.

Creggan Country Park Enterprises and YouthLife also recently received funding from ‘Places Called Home,’ a UK-wide £1.5m pilot programme from The National Lottery Community Fund and IKEA UK to help people get involved in their community, create shared spaces and promote sustainable living.

Thanks to National Lottery players more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes across the UK like these.

The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities to make a big difference.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI chairman, said: “I’m proud to see the amazing impact that money raised by National Lottery players is having in communities across Northern Ireland.

“This funding is supporting a diverse range of projects, who are meeting the needs in our local communities.

"I’m looking forward to seeing how these projects help people to rebuild and thrive."