New Look voted winners of Halloween window-dressing competition

Strabane BID handed out £1,750 in prize money to local businesses this week as a result of their Halloween window-dressing competition.

Businesses in Strabane town were invited to get into the spooky spirit and decorate their windows for Halloween, with the nine entries then being put to a public vote on the Strabane BID social media accounts.

It was New Look who were voted as the winners of the competition, collecting a top prize of £1,000, while Good Vibes Wellness won £500 for second place and Lemonade took third place and £250.

It was the last initiative of Strabane BID's first term which ended on October. 31

They successfully received a yes vote of support from local businesses for second five-year term which commenced on November 1.

It is another in a series of window-dressing and decorative competitions run by Strabane BID, which have previously included the Flower of Sweet Strabane and Christmas window-dressing.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said the BID initiative was a great way to brighten up the town centre and to support local businesses in the process.

"This has been another fantastic competition by Strabane BID which really complimented the excellent Strabane Halloween festivities and encouraged footfall into the town centre by bringing an added vibrancy and vitality to the streetscape.

"It's great to see businesses getting creative and it makes it an even more positive experience for shoppers in the town.

"Such has been the success of these competitions that the public now look forward to seeing the different window-dressing initiatives and the feedback from these has been excellent.

"For the businesses, it's a great opportunity to receive exposure through social media, to attract more customers, and a chance to win fantastic prizes that can provide financial support.

"Well done to New Look, Good Vibes Wellness and Lemonade on their success and to all of the businesses who took part."