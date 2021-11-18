Get into the festive spirit with magical cinema day and arts workshops at the Alley Theatre

GRAB your popcorn and get ready to enjoy a festive movie day at the Alley in celebration of the Christmas lights switch on this Saturday.

'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' will be showing at 2pm.

In this Disney show go on a fantastical adventure into a magical world full of majesty, magic and mice.

All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key - a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift.

A golden thread presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer’s (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party leads her to the coveted key - which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world.

It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets.

Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara’s key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world.

Starring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Disney’s holiday feature film 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' is directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, and inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic tale.

Tickets are £4 and available from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com

Make sure to come along early as there will be drop in arts and craft workshops from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Make a mini Christmas wreath or Christmas print. These workshops are free.

The Christmas lights procession will then take place at 5pm.

