InStrabane gift card the perfect present for your loved ones this Christmas

THE InStrabane gift card is the perfect present this Christmas, giving your loved ones a great choice and supporting local businesses in the process.

The card is an initiative from Strabane BID. It can be purchased at incremental values between £5 and £200 and can be spent in a wide range of participating businesses within Strabane.

With over 70 stores and businesses involved from sectors including retail, hospitality, and services, it will give your family and friends plenty of choice this festive season.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged everyone to consider purchasing InStrabane gift cards as the ideal Christmas gifts.

“We have seen how successful that the gift cards are given they have already secured over £92,000 into Strabane’s local economy since their inception," he said.

“It really is the perfect present as it gives the recipient so much choice and freedom to treat themselves to whatever they like, covering such a range of sectors, and, while doing so, you also have the bonus of supporting local Strabane businesses.

“We all know how difficult it can be sometimes to pick out different gifts for loved ones, but with the InStrabane gift card all that is taken care of.

“All of our local businesses are recovering from an extremely difficult period, so let’s all play our part by supporting them and helping the town centre flourish again.”

Kieran Kennedy, chair of Strabane BID, added: “We’re all aware of how difficult the last two years have been for our local businesses.

"The Christmas period is a crucial time in the business calendar, and we want to ensure that money is staying local to support those businesses who are still beginning their recovery process following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whether you’re after a new piece of jewellery or a new set of tyres, there is such a vast choice with the gift card, and all of this money is going directly into the pockets of Strabane businesses and in turn helping with economic recovery and job creation.”

The InStrabane gift card is available to purchase instore at O’Neills, The Alley Theatre, Caffe Fresco, or online at www.instrabane.org