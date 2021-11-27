Conrad raises £12,000 for Knockavoe School!

CHILDREN, staff and parents of Knockavoe School in Strabane have said a big 'thank you' to Conrad Kee following his impressive fundraising feat in aid of the local school.

The Ardstraw footballer undertook a massive fundraising drive during October to support both Friends of Knockavoe and Knockavoe FAST (Families And Schools Together) parent support group.

Throughout the month, Conrad undertook the Sober October challenge, and if that wasn't enough he also ran 100 miles!

Thanks to the generosity of donors, including many local businesses, Conrad - who had set a target of £5,000 - more than doubled his goal raising a grand total of £12,030.

The funds will be used to provide for many extracurricular activities and courses that enhance the wellbeing of pupils at the school.

Conrad arrived to the school to a hero's reception and cheers recently to confirm the total to the beneficiaries.

Aisling McNulty, Friends of Knockavoe chairperson, said the entire school community is delighted.

"The committee, pupils and staff are all so delighted that Conrad has chosen friends of Knockavoe/FAST as beneficiaries of his 100 mile/Sober October challenge," she said.

"We know Knockavoe School holds a special place in his heart and we will be forever grateful for this amazing amount of money.

"It will go very far in providing extra-curricular events, classroom supplies, equipment, therapies and activities for our children and young adults."

Julie Devine, representing Knockavoe FAST, was equally fulsome in her praise for Conrad.

She said: "We have been blown away with Conrad’s efforts and amazing achievements.

"His contribution to our parent support group will go such a long way by providing much need services, training and support for the parents in our group.

"We cannot thank him enough for everything he has done."