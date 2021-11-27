CRAIC's sessions to make a welcome return

CRAIC are excited to announce the recommencement of their much missed regular music sessions.

Now celebrating their 25th year, CRAIC are continuing the tradition by hosting their first post lockdown session in Mk’s Bar, Derry Road, Strabane, on Sunday, November 28 at 5pm.

"This will be our annual Johnny Crampsie weekend event," a spokesperson for the group said.

"All music genres are welcome and CRAIC hopes to hold a session on a monthly basis adhering to the COVID restrictions prevailing at the time.

"Everyone is welcome to bring an instrument, sing a song, tell a story or just come along and enjoy the evening with refreshments."

