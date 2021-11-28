'Movement for Men' project at Fountain Street

FOUNTAIN Street Community Development Association via its Department for Communities Neighbourhood Renewal funded project have been working in partnership with the Public Health Agency to deliver a ten weeks programme of activities titled 'Movement for Men' at the centre each Friday morning from 10am to 11am.

A spokesperson: "It entails a bit of light exercise combined with old music, a cup of tea/coffee and a general bit of craic and banter.

"It's specifically aimed at those males aged 60 plus and has been ongoing now for the past six weeks under the supervision of Liam Sweeney.

"There is a further four weeks of the programme left to run and we are encouraging men from across the town and district to come along and engage.

"If you are interested in attending then please contact project co-ordinator, Aodhán Harkin, at the centre on 02871 885100 or via mobile on 07765470693.

"Everyone is welcome to attend."