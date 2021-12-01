Portrush people REACH out for new levels of generosity

A PORTRUSH community group says its overwhelmed by the generosity of townspeople willing to donate their Spend Local cards.



Around a dozen locals have either handed over their government-issued windfall or have pledged to do so.



And the volunteers from Reach Portrush have come up with a unique way of transferring the £100 payments.



They have teamed up with a Portrush institution, the Whitehouse to convert cards into gifts, little luxuries as well as everyday essentials.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*