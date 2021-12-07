Charity braced for a ‘tsunami’ of pressures and challenges

Community Advice ‘in the eye of the storm’

Charity braced for a ‘tsunami’ of pressures and challenges

Community Advice Causeway’s Margaret Gordon

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

CHARITY workers are bracing themselves for “a tsunami of further pressures and challenges” in the wake of Brexit and Covid.

Throughout the pandemic, Coleraine-based Community Advice Causeway, which has outreach services in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Bushmills and Cushendall, has been dealing with increasing pleas for help from those who have experienced unexpected unemployment, financial and housing pressures as well as mental health stress.

Chairperson Margaret Gordon, addressing the charity's annual general meeting last Thursday (November 21), said: “An Annual General Meeting during a Covid pandemic is, to say the least, unorthodox and, of necessity, must remain a low-key event.

“However, there has been nothing low key with the on-going service delivery of Community Advice Causeway throughout 2020/2021, as we have continued to deliver a full service in the eye of the storm.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130