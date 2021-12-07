Charity braced for a ‘tsunami’ of pressures and challenges

CHARITY workers are bracing themselves for “a tsunami of further pressures and challenges” in the wake of Brexit and Covid.



Throughout the pandemic, Coleraine-based Community Advice Causeway, which has outreach services in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Bushmills and Cushendall, has been dealing with increasing pleas for help from those who have experienced unexpected unemployment, financial and housing pressures as well as mental health stress.



Chairperson Margaret Gordon, addressing the charity's annual general meeting last Thursday (November 21), said: “An Annual General Meeting during a Covid pandemic is, to say the least, unorthodox and, of necessity, must remain a low-key event.



“However, there has been nothing low key with the on-going service delivery of Community Advice Causeway throughout 2020/2021, as we have continued to deliver a full service in the eye of the storm.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*