'Your Happy Place' art competition winners announced

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has announced the winners of an art competition for members of the older community who submitted a photo or piece of art to feature in a new calendar.

The 'Your Happy Place' calendar is based on the Five Ways to Wellbeing initiative where entrants aged over 65 years within the council area were invited to reflect and capture what a happy place means to them.

The entry could be in the form of a photograph of a favourite place within the council area, or a piece of art which reflects a place of happiness.

The 2022 calendar is a joint initiative involving the Western Health and Social Care Trust, the Public Health Agency, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and South West Age Partnership.

The local winners were Pearl Evans, with a vibrant image of her backyard, Declan Devine, who painted an image of a cottage in Binbunniff, Aughabrack and Eileen Diver with her photo of a dog and rainbow that was taken at Culmore.

Pearl painted her image during lockdown and in her own words can "now can sit and transport herself to wherever she wants."

Declan painted this during lockdown with stormy skies indicating his feelings about the uncertainty of the times.

Mayor Warke congratulated the winners of the competition and praised the role the competition played in celebrating older members of the community.

"The competition offered our older residents an opportunity to become more involved and celebrate the contribution they make to their local communities," he explained.

"The theme of 'Your Happy Place' allowed people to be creative and shine a light on some of the wonderful areas within our council area as well as sharing favourite spaces with many others, both young and old.

"I was particularly impressed with the winners from our council area which will now go forward and feature within the calendar."

Debbie Hunter, assistant manager of equality and involvement at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, welcomed the publications.

She said: "The Western Health and Social Service Trust is delighted once again to be working in partnership with local councils to produce the 'Age Friendly Calendar 2022'.

"The calendar aims to address emotional health in later years and encourages older people to take five simple steps to improve their wellbeing - connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give.

"I would like to thank everyone who took part in 'My Happy Place' competition and who contributed photographs and artwork for the calendar, I am sure those who receive a copy will enjoy using it throughout the year."