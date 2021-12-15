Writer dedicates legacy of love to grandson Jamie

Her grandson Jamie is Mary’s inspiration

A PROUD Portstewart grandmother has dedicated her recently published collection of poems and short stories to her precious first grandchild.

Mary Farrell, 68, penned 'It's like walking a tightrope' during the past four years, compiling her “legacy of love” last summer.

She recalled: “I wanted my grandson Jamie Boyle, who is nearly two now, to know who I was and what I was doing during the first years of his life.

“These last few years have shown us that we cannot guarantee the future, so I tried to ensure that he had a unique legacy, given from me with love.”

