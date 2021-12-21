Family launch campaign to make Portstewart Strand an ‘inclusive beach’

A FAMILY from Ballymena has launched a fundraising campaign in support of the Mae Murray Foundation to help make Portstewart an Inclusive Beach time in for the new 2022 season.



The campaign, which was launched by mother of three, Anna Corry, on Sunday evening on her Instagram platform, Blossoming Birds, aims to help ensure the beach will be able to offer the free hire of equipment for disabled people.



Over £7,000 has been raised to date with all proceeds going towards buying a range of equipment to make Portstewart an Inclusive Beach including floating chairs, which enable wheelchair users or those who are unsteady on their feet to enjoy a swim in the sea; all-terrain wheelchairs, which enable those with disabilities to enjoy a walk or run on the beach and join in community activities and events; beach crutches and beach walker for those who need support to walk on the beach and textured beach walkways with contrast markings for those who are blind or have vision impairments.

