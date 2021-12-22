Shock cancer diagnosis inspires family campaign

A CANCER diagnosis became the catalyst for a North Coast family to embark on a fundraising campaign for a cause close to their hearts.



Fiona Omollo, her husband Maurice and their sons Daniel and Micah joined relatives from as far as Inverness to boost the coffers of Pancreatic Cancer UK and Pancreatic Cancer Action by more than £5,000.



Fiona, who is from Scotland but has lived in Coleraine for nearly two decades, recalled: “My cousin's husband David, a fit 50-year-old firefighter, who lives in Scotland, received the diagnosis that no-one ever wants to hear in September. He was told that he had pancreatic cancer and that it had spread.

“As a family we very quickly became aware of some very difficult and challenging statistics.”

