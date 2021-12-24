Calendar takes readers on trip through time

A NEW calendar taking a trip down memory lane has been launched by a community group in Strabane.

'Strabane Through Time' (An Srath Bán trí na blianta) has been compiled by the Reminiscence Group at Fountain Street Community Centre.

The group has been meeting weekly since October with the aim of collating old photographs of Strabane down through the years, and producing a keepsake calendar.

The photographs depict some of the town's most well-known spots in times gone by, including Strabane Railway Station, Castle Street/Castle Place, the Pagoda, Bridgend, Puddle Alley and the Town Hall.

Other more recent images include a Halloween fireworks display, the Church of the Immaculate Conception and Townsend Street on Christmas Eve 2010.

As well as the images, the calendar also includes three Strabane centenarians who celebrated their 100th birthday during 2021.

The ladies - Eileen Casey, Molly O'Hare and Tillie McCauley - all epitomise the theme of the calendar.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Fountain Street Community Development Association wish to kindly acknowledge the participation of all those who contributed to the production of this calendar via the Reminiscence Group held at the centre.

"A special word of thanks to Sean Crawford who co-ordinated the group and also to Lynn Maguire (chairperson), Anne Gilloway, Pat Robinson, Ann McGowan, Tish Porter, Annie Monaghan, Annette McCosker, Deirdre Harkin, Ritchie Porter, Eamon Cooke, Aiden Dunne, Oliver Rouse, Sharon Harkin, Laura Wright, Ann Ferguson, Pat Morris, Sean MacIntyre and Aodhán Harkin for their active involvement.

"Thanks also to Chris 'Kitter' McCrossan (front cover), Gareth Wray (October), Gerry Cassidy (September and December), Sean Crawford, Louise McCreary (John Ormsby's daughter), The Cooper Collection (PRONI), the O'Hare, Casey and the McCauley families (January) for the kind use of their photographs to be included in this calendar which has made it all possible.

"Apologies if we have omitted anyone who submitted or owned any of the photos used - they are greatly appreciated.

"A kind word of thanks also to John and Sean Dudgeon of JD Print for their professional help and advice in the design and compilation of the calendar."

Thanks is also extended to all the funders associated with Fountain Street Community Development Association.

They include; National Lottery Community Fund, Department of Communities (Neighbourhood Renewal), Derry City and Strabane District Council (Community Centre Fund, Community Support, Good Relations, COVID Community Support), NIHE Community Cohesion, National Lottery Awards for All, Kathleen Graham Trust, the Honourable Irish Society, Neighbourhood Health Improvement Project, Active Citizenship Through Sport, Western Health and Social Care Trust (Positive Ageing) and Department for Communities/Co-operation Ireland Small Capital Grants.

The calendars have been distributed to every household in the Fountain Street catchment area whilst copies of such can be purchased at a cost of £5 each via the centre.

All proceeds from the sale will go towards the upkeep of the local Grotto and the Youth Hub at Fountain Street.