Castlerock sculptor makes impression on Dublin skyline

Sculptor Sara Cunningham-Bell inspects ‘Finglas Raven’

THE Mayor of Dublin has unveiled a towering art installation created by a sculptor right here on the North Coast.

Rising more than 20 feet above Kildonan Park in the Dublin suburb which bares its name, the ‘Finglas Raven’ is the brainchild of Castlerock's Sara Cunningham-Bell.

Constructed from steel and polished stainless steel, it depicts two figures with celebratory arms raised up, holding high a ‘river rug’, reflective and threaded through with symbols and signs of Finglas life.

Commissioned by Dublin City Council, it was officially unveiled by Lord Mayor, Allison Gillan last month.

