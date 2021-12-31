Springhill residents extend hand of kindness with shoebox appeal

IT'S the season of goodwill and giving, and residents of Springhill Park in Strabane have certainly answered the call to help others this festive period.

Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association (SPARYA) put out a call last month for support for its annual shoebox and blanket appeal.

Residents responded in huge numbers with the group donating to to a local care home, as well as the local Kindness of Strangers charity.

Brian McNamee, SPARYA co-ordinator speaking on behalf of the committee, explained: "This year we made a public appeal for people to donate shoeboxes filled with items for gentleman and women over 50 and young people under 11.

"On Monday, December 20, the Community Association donated all the shoeboxes and blankets to Larchwood Care Melmount where they were thanked by workers for the second year running.

"Also we donated all our shoeboxes to Kinship Care where they will be handed out to children in need."

Brian extended his thanks to all those who supported the initiative.