Top marks for the Mayor as he opens new sensory room and library at St. Malachy’s PS

Mayor Cllr Richard Holmes officially opening the new Sensory Room at St Malachy's PS pictured along with the pupils are Principal Mrs Burns with VP Mr Crawford. WK50KC09
ST. MALACHY’S Primary School had a very important visitor earlier this month.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes visited the Coleraine school to open a new Sensory Room and Library.
Principal Siobhan Burns welcomed the First Citizen to the school on the Beresford Road.
“Our Sensory Room, which was partly funded through the Education Authority’s wellbeing initiative has been a wonderful addition for our pupils,” she said.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*