Kind-hearted Willow loses her lovely long locks to help others

MOST young girls love having long hair and so did young Willow Spratt but the kind-hearted and brave schoolgirl was willing to give away much of her lovely hair to help others.

Six-year-old Willow, a pupil of Artigarvan Primary School, recently donated donated her beloved locks to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

As well as donating her hair, she also raised over £1,600 for the charity thanks to kind donations on a Justgiving fundraising page.

In all, Willow had over 12 inches of her locks cut off.

"She had her hair cut Friday, December 10 at BeYou hair salon in Ballymagorry by her auntie Caroline Gilchrist," proud mum Gemma explained.

"She was able to donate over 12 inches of locks.

"Willow wanted to be able to donate as much length as possible to whoever might receive it.

"Her hair had grown so long when in lockdown. It seemed like a shame to cut it, so we decided it would be a good idea to donate it."

Gemma added: "There were a few tears as the last locks were cut, due to the shock of it being so short.

"She has really thick shiny hair and she said her head felt too light.

"I am extremely proud of Willow for being brave and following through with having hair cut. She is beautiful inside and out."

Willow's kind gesture has raised up to £1,622 so far for the charity.

The Little Princess Trust explains why fundraisers such as Willow's are so important.

A spokesperson said: "When a child loses their hair to cancer or another condition, we'll be there with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity.

"We won't stop until the research that we fund ends childhood cancer forever. Promise.

"Please visit us at www.littleprincesses.org.uk to find out how you can help us give young people back what cancer takes away.

"The Trust relies solely on the efforts of enthusiastic community fundraisers. We receive no formal funding.

"Please help to raise money for us so that we can help more families."