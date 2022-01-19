Schools to take part in a Maths fun day to raise money for the NSPCC

ON February 4, hundreds of schools across the UK will come together for a day filled with fun educational maths activities, as part of the NSPCC’s Number Day.

Number Day is an annual fundraising event that sees teachers and pupils raise vital funds for the NSPCC so it can continue its important work to protect children from abuse and support them with any issues they may face.

This includes the charity’s Childline counselling service which has been a lifeline for thousands of children since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

The service’s frontline volunteers have been an essential listening ear for those who have struggled to cope with the challenges they’ve had to face including worries about the virus, school closures and many have spoken to our volunteer counsellors about the impact the pandemic has had on their mental health.

The service has also provided vital support for children in homes that are not safe and whose access to the usual support networks was reduced.

It is free for any school to sign up to Number Day and there’s still time to get involved.

Once registered, the NSPCC will send each school everything they need to make their Number Day a success.

This will include resources that can be used in the classroom, including games and activities such as Buddy’s Key Challenge.

This features the NSPCC mascot Buddy the speech bubble, which pupils may recognise from the charity’s Speak Out and a Stay Safe assembly.

For this challenge, pupils complete maths puzzles to create a key which can unlock a door so the charity’s mascot Buddy can visit your school.

They will also be sent tips and ideas on how to fundraise, resources to help promote Number Day and teachers will have access to a wide range of games and tasks.

This includes information on keeping children safe from harm and supporting your schools safeguarding, as well online safety quizzes that can be used with pupils of all ages.

Joanne McMaster, supporter fundraising manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland said: “After the challenges of the past 18 months and the disruption that children have faced, we hope that Number Day will be a day of fun that children look forward to.

“I’d encourage any school in Northern Ireland that hasn’t already signed up to visit the NSPCC website and get involved.

“The fallout of the pandemic has been huge for children and young people and by fundraising for the NSPCC through Number Day, your school will help our staff continue to be here for those facing abuse, neglect or struggling with their mental health.

“I’d also like to thank all our partners that have helped with the resources for Number Day this year including Maths Circle, Man Group, Oxford University Press and Maths on Toast.”

To sign up to take part in Number Day, all you need to do is visit the NSPCC’s website and search for Number Day and fill in your school’s details using the registration form.