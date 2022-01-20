'Happy Days' online guide to North West's best experiences goes live

A NEW website listing arts and cultural events in the North West has been launched to provide a one-stop guide to the best family fun experiences in the council area and Donegal.

The www.happydaysnw.com website, which covers the entire spectrum of arts and culture events and experiences across the region, is a joint initiative by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The initiative, which is primarily aimed at engaging more families with arts and culture, is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and is part of the ongoing cross-border North West Audience Development Project supported by the North West Strategic Development Fund.

The comprehensive 'What's On' guide involves partnerships with hundreds of cultural partners across the North West.

These include visitor centres, theatres, arts centres, entertainment venues, festival organisers and experience providers offering great family days out, ranging from unique and exciting instead adventures to more relaxing cultural activities.

The initiative also fosters and encourages public engagement and participation with cultural partners through social media channels.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said the new initiative is designed to "simplify the planning of great family days out in the North West."

He added: "I'm delighted to launch this initiative which gives people instant access to the many fantastic arts and cultural events and experiences our region has to offer - all in a single online hub.

"The North West has a very rich calendar of arts and cultural events, boasts a great many wonderful destinations and offers some of the most fun-filled experiences on these islands.

"Happydaysnw.com brings all of these and more together in an online listing that makes discovering, planning, and enjoying family days out simple and convenient for all."

Chair of Donegal County Council, councillor Jack Murray, added: "Our region offers among the best family-orientated arts and culture experiences available anywhere and happydaysnw.com gives everyone the opportunity to quickly find and explore the information needed to plan their perfect family day out.

"The Happy Days initiative is yet another example of the strong partnership approach that exists between our two local authorities and will play an important role in engaging many more families with our rich arts and culture scene."

Sharon Meenan is the arts and culture officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Speaking of the new guide, she said: "Supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland's Challenge Fund, this initiative is part of the North West Audience Development Plan and is designed to enable everyone to easily access information about arts and culture in the North West.

"By providing all the practical information on one website, it's easier for families to find out about cultural activities near them, connect with like-minded people online and plan their special days out across the Derry-Londonderry, Strabane, and Donegal areas.

"Whether it's dancing, crafts, heritage, festivals, literature, theatre, visual arts, sport or learning activities you're after, Happy Days offers a one-stop guide to what's on, where and at what time.

"It also details all of the amazing spaces on our doorstep and highlights access-friendly spaces so you can plan great days out for everyone."