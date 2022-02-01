£300k boost for town centre

COMMERCIAL properties in the Church Street and Diamond areas of Coleraine are set to benefit from £300,000 funding boost announced by Stormont last week

The money, from Deirdre Hargey's Department for Communities, will be spent sprucing up shop fronts, replacing signs, painting, and making repairs to render and brickwork.

The revitalisation scheme will be managed by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Work is due to start in “early 2022” and be complete by March 2023.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*