Brothers ‘give something back’ to good causes

BIG-HEARTED brothers have decided to “give something back” to two charities close to their hearts after their business was boosted by the Spend Local scheme.



Gregg and Drew Gurney, who run family business D&G's Fashions in Limavady and Garvagh, have donated £500 to Air Ambulance NI and a similar sum will be donated to Cancer Research.



Gregg, who presented a cheque to Air Ambulance community ambassador volunteer Caroline Smyth, at the Limavady store last Thursday, said: “The voucher scheme really helped our business after a very challenging time.

