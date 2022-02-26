Vital Man Overboard Awareness training for north coast fishermen

NORTH coast fishermen have received critical ‘Man Overboard Awareness’ training as part of efforts to reduce fatalities in the fishing industry.

The men, from Portrush, Portstewart, Ballycastle and Rathlin Island, attended the National Maritime College of Ireland in county Cork where they were put through their paces.

The training is hosted by Seafish, in partnership with the RNLI, and receives funding from the Trinity House Maritime Charity, for fishermen across the UK.

The initiative is part of the work undertaken by the Fishing Industry Safety Group to reduce the number of preventable deaths in the fishing industry.

