Local community organisations to benefit from £1.5m of National Lottery funding allocations

TWENTY two projects across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area are benefitting from the latest round of Lottery funding.

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £1.5 million of funding to the projects.

This is part of an overall announcement of £4,978,381 benefitting 117 community projects that are supporting people across Northern Ireland.

One of the groups receiving funding is the Music To Your Ears group in Strabane which is using a £9,430 grant to run creative workshops for older men to learn new skills, socialise and share skills in a fun and safe environment.

Workshops include learning to play musical instruments, singing and producing short drama sketches, culminating in a theatre production for family, friends and the wider community.

Donemana Masonic Lodge No 256 is using a £10,000 grant to carry out repairs to their hall, including insulation, damp proofing, plastering and painting.

This will allow community groups to use the hall safely and comfortably for activities.

Elsewhere, Glebe Cross Community Development Association is using an £8,600 grant to help people living in the Glebe, Clady, Sion Mills and Victoria Bridge areas to learn IT skills.

The project will buy IT equipment and run workshops to improve confidence and computer literacy in the local community.

Another organisation included in the funding allocation is the Gemma McHale Foundation in the Aghyaran/Castlederg area.

The charity is using a £9,440 grant to run a counselling service for children to improve their mental health.

Learmount Community Development Group, which is based in Park is using a £450,172 grant to run a support service for isolated older people living in the Artigarvan, Donemana, Plumbridge and Park areas of rural Derry/Londonderry.

Over four years the group will work with local partners to set up and run activities, connect people with services in the community and promote volunteering.

The project will improve health and wellbeing, reduce isolation and loneliness, build friendships, increase confidence, and make people feel part of their community.

Thanks to National Lottery players more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK.

The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities to make a big difference.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI chair, said: “I’m proud to see the impact every day that our funded projects have across communities in Northern Ireland.

“These new grants are supporting a diverse range of projects, who are meeting the needs of people, helping them to rebuild and thrive.”