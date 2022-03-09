Shifting sands refloat port’s sunken legacy

Storms surge reveal remarkable 200 year old boat wreck in Portrush harbour

Archaeologists examine the remains of a drontheim that’s lain submerged in sand for decades in Portrush harbour

THE removal of sand by a rare series of winter storms has led to remarkable discovery in Portrush harbour.

The ‘shipwreck’ that emerged at low tide this week has remained hidden for generations.

Preliminary examinations by archaeologists suggest the craft may date back to the early 19th century.

And since sand-shifts are rarely permanent on the North Coast, what's likely a visible legacy of the town's boat building tradition, may very soon again be lost.

