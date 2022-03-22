Coleraine schools in close harmony

St John’s and Killowen primary schools are on song with Radius Housing and PCSP to tackle anti-social behaviour

Pupils giving a speech during the St John’s Primary School and Killowen Primary School community song launch at Christie Park, Coleraine. WK11-08TM

Staff Reporter

CHILDREN from St John’s and Killowen Primary Schools in Coleraine have come together to create a new song about looking after their wonderful community.

The school children teamed up with local composer and musician Ian Hannah to write and record the song as part of a good relations programme supported by Radius Housing.

And they unveiled the recording of ‘These Are Our Streets’ during a special event on Wednesday evening (March 9) in Christie Park, Coleraine.

The idea for the song came from the schools’ participation in Radius’ good relations programmes with the two primary schools, which focused on mental well-being and developing personal capacity.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

