Street art transforms subway

A STRIKING street art project has transformed an unsightly subway in Coleraine and helped curb anti-social behaviour in the town.

Community minded young people joined forces with local artists and educators to give the Christie Park underpass a new look.

With vital support from Amy O'Brien and Sarah Carrington, local teacher Michelle McGarvey devised the project after becoming concerned by disaffected youths and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Brendan Patterson from Focus on Family supported the initiative from the onset and secured vital funding from the Department for Communities while Rebecca Culbertson, youth leader at the Hub, West Bann was delighted to help and engage with young people from across the town.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*