Sunflower support from pupils for Ukrainian families

BIG-HEARTED pupils at a Coleraine primary school have put their artistic talents to good use to show their support for families in war-torn Ukraine.

During a surprise phone call from 10 Downing Street earlier this month Ballysally Primary School Principal Geoff Dunn was asked if the children could create sunflower pictures to decorate Prime Minister's Boris Johnston's London residence.

Mr Dunn said: “A lady called me on my mobile phone from a random number saying she was from Number 10. Initially I didn’t respond as I was waiting to hear her state the name of a street. But then the penny dropped.

